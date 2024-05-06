IHC resumes Imran Khan’s bail hearing in £190m case today

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will resume hearing on Monday (today) in the bail petition of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan in the 190-million-pounds case.

A division bench of the IHC, consisting of Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, will conduct the hearing of Imran’s bail plea. Previously, the bench had deferred the proceedings due to the absence of the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) prosecutor. Justice Aamer remarked that the prosecutor’s request to adjourn the case would not be accepted during the next hearing.

The Chief Justice of IHC directed the investigating officer to appear before the court for the next hearing. He stated that if the NAB’s prosecutor failed to appear, the court would review the case record and proceed with the bail application. Barrister Salman Safdar and Advocate Shehbaz Khosa appeared in court on behalf of the applicant, while NAB Special Prosecutor Amjad Pervez Advocate did not attend and instead sent an adjournment request.

Barrister Salman Safdar mentioned that he had traveled from Lahore to represent his client. He highlighted that while 12 hearings had been held in the bail case, the prosecution had expedited proceedings in the trial court. Justice Aamer Farooq noted that the court was hearing the case despite his own illness. The IHC granted a final opportunity to the prosecution, warning that if the prosecutor failed to appear, an order would be issued on the bail application.