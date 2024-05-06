Int’l carpets exhibition to be held in October

LAHORE - Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMEA) Senior Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf has said that the 40th three-day international exhibition of handmade carpets will be held in Lahore in the second week of October this year.

“In view of the large number of foreign buyers hailing from different countries, this will be a big event and we are hopeful that all relevant institutions including the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan will provide full financial and technical support for its success,” he expressed these views while addressing the 7th zonal committee meeting at the association’s office here today. Chairman of Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Ejazur Rehman, senior central leader Abdul Latif Malik, senior member Riaz Ahmed, Major (retd) Akhtar, Saeed Khan, Faisal Saeed Khan and others participated. Vice Chairman Usman Ashraf briefed the participants of the meeting about his recent visit to America and the meetings with the buyers of Pakistani carpets.

He said they appealed to the government to make our proposals for the promotion of exports and solving the long-standing problems a part of the budget for the next financial year. In the meeting, the date of the 40th International Exhibition in Lahore this year was discussed and a consensus was reached on the proposal to hold the exhibition in the second week of October. It was decided in the meeting that like last year, buyers from China, America, Great Britain, Hungary, Turkey and other countries will be invited to participate in the exhibition. For the success of the exhibition, effective communication will be made with Trade Development Authority Pakistan and other related institutions and there is a strong hope that the government institutions will fully patronize the global exhibition in the context of promoting exports.

He said that looking at the success of the last year’s exhibition, it can be concluded that in this year also, wide-scale contracts will be signed by foreign buyers, which will strengthen our economy. Usman Ashraf said that official committees will be formed regarding the preparations for the exhibition and along with this they will also formulate an effective strategy for communication with foreign buyers and we are expecting buyers from new countries to participate in the exhibition.

He said that Pakistan Carpet Association is committed to make this coming exhibition a big success again and to materialize this, all the members of the association will play their individual and collective role. He further said that the government recognizes that our economy cannot develop without promoting exports, while on the other hand other government institutions including the State Bank are creating obstacles in the way of exports. We have sent comprehensive proposals from the platform of PCMEA to solve long-standing problems and promote exports, we appeal to the government to make our proposals a mandatory part of the budget document for the next financial year.