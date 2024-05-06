‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ to start at Allama Iqbal Park tomorrow

RAWALPINDI - The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is set to organize a three-day ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ from May 7. A spokesperson from PHA mentioned that all arrangements are underway for the festival at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsaabad, Murree Road. These preparations are being finalized under the special directives of Director General, PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha. The spokesperson emphasized that every available resource would be utilized to ensure a healthy entertainment experience for citizens. Additionally, the government is actively promoting cultural and healthy activities to benefit the community. Efforts are underway to make this year’s festival unique, with a focus on providing the best recreational facilities to citizens. The event will feature various colorful programs including a flowers show, art and crafts exhibition, food festival, fireworks, rangoli, sports festival, and a prize distribution program as part of ‘Jashan-e-Bahran.’