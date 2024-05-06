Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ to start at Allama Iqbal Park tomorrow

‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ to start at Allama Iqbal Park tomorrow
APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi, National

RAWALPINDI   -   The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi is set to organize a three-day ‘Jashan-e-Baharan’ from May 7. A spokesperson from PHA mentioned that all arrangements are underway for the festival at Allama Iqbal Park, Shamsaabad, Murree Road. These preparations are being finalized under the special directives of Director General, PHA, Ahmed Hasan Ranjha. The spokesperson emphasized that every available resource would be utilized to ensure a healthy entertainment experience for citizens. Additionally, the government is actively promoting cultural and healthy activities to benefit the community. Efforts are underway to make this year’s festival unique, with a focus on providing the best recreational facilities to citizens. The event will feature various colorful programs including a flowers show, art and crafts exhibition, food festival, fireworks, rangoli, sports festival, and a prize distribution program as part of ‘Jashan-e-Bahran.’

OIC calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urges UN to implement resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024