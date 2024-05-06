Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Killer of two arrested

APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   The Mela police station on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender, who was involved in double murder. The murderer was identified as Muhammad Ashraf, police spokesman said. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a visit to newly-constructed building of the Police Station Bhera on Sunday and checked the standard of material used for construction. The DPO also checked various new sections of the building and expressed satisfaction over the construction process. He said the government was keen to give best facilities to the police station staffers and jailers.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024