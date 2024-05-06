Killer of two arrested

SARGODHA - The Mela police station on Sunday arrested a proclaimed offender, who was involved in double murder. The murderer was identified as Muhammad Ashraf, police spokesman said. Meanwhile, District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi paid a visit to newly-constructed building of the Police Station Bhera on Sunday and checked the standard of material used for construction. The DPO also checked various new sections of the building and expressed satisfaction over the construction process. He said the government was keen to give best facilities to the police station staffers and jailers.