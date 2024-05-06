Lahore Ravi Cross Rally concludes

LAHORE - The Lahore Ravi Cross Rally, organized under the supervision of RUDA and PTD with support from CBD Punjab, successfully concluded here. The rally saw fierce competition across various categories, with participants demonstrating impressive skills and speed. In the Women’s Stock category, Mrs. Rashid Abdullah secured the first position while Salma Marwat excelled in the Women’s Prepared category, finishing first. Dina Patel and Sarah Habib followed in second and third places, respectively. The Veteran’s category was dominated by Sardar Hassan, who clinched the first position. The D Stock category saw a strong performance from the winner Falak Sher Baloch, followed by Osama Heeraj and Jameel Ahmadani.