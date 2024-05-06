Lesco detects 77,055 power pilferers in 227 days

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 77,055 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 227 days of grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Sunday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 72,494 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,434 accused have been arrested. The LESCO has so far charged a total of 92,008,163 detection units worth Rs 3,409,932,500 to all the power pilferers. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. The spokesman added, the LESCO found 363 customers stealing electricity through various means and 121 cases have been registered against the accused, while 05 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours. On the 227th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 11 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 351 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 248,063 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 6.165 million. Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs 606,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Qila Gujjarpura Singh area; Rs 120,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Ittehad Park, Rs 120,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Naeem Park area and Rs 120,000 fine to a power pilferer in Shahdara Town. Whereas, Lesco has recovered more than Rs3.25 million from 53 chronic defaulters in all five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 214th day of its recovery campaign. A LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that on the 214th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.52 million from 05 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.71 million from 07 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.67 million from 08 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.07 million from 01 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.33 million from 09 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.21 million from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.35 million from 06 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.39 million from 08 defaulters in Kasur Circle. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 432.48 million from 14,818 defaulters in Northern Circle.

; Rs 687.21 million from 13,342 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 387.42 million from 11,490 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 160.99 million from 6,032 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 236.29 million from 8,799 defaulters in Nankana Circle. Rs 428.15 million from 11,917 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 190.74 million from 16,247 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 402.63 million from 19,350 defaulters in Kasur Circle.