Monday, May 06, 2024
Milk shops sealed for violating price list

APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  Two milk shops were sealed for selling milk over government fixed rates in South Karachi and Malir districts. On the directives of Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi, DC South Altaf Sario and DC Malir Irfan Salam Memon took action against milk shops charging higher prices of the milk. Assistant Commissioner Aram Bagh has sealed milk shop in Pakistan Chowk while AC I Rahim Hyderi also sealed a milk shop for over charging. Commissioner Naqvi also directed all DCs to continue action against profiteers and ensure that official prices of food items be enforced.

APP

