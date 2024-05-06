Monday, May 06, 2024
Minister honours martyred constable

APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute on Sunday to Constable Usman Ghani, who was martyred in a terrorist attack near Shan Khel Karuna within the SMA police station’s jurisdiction in Tank. “Constable Usman Ghani earned the high status of martyrdom,” stated the minister, emphasizing the significance of Ghani’s sacrifice for the nation’s peace. He commended the KPK Police for their frontline role in the war against terrorism, noting that the martyrs of the KPK Police have inscribed a history of sacrifices with their blood. “The sacrifices of the martyrs will not be in vain,” affirmed the minister, expressing determination to eradicate the scourge of terrorism through unity.

He underlined the importance of collective strength in achieving this goal.

