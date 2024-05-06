Minister urges teachers to focus on provision of quality education

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for the Labour Department Fazal Shakoor Khan on Sunday said that the provision of quality education in educational institutions run by the Labour Department is the topmost priority of our government.

He urged the teachers to work hard and focus on the provision of quality education to labourer children studying in different schools of the Labour Department.

He was addressing as a chief guest in a prize distribution ceremony organised by Rahamkar Welfare Social Foundation at Working Folks Grammar School Kaka Sahib district Nowshera. Earlier, the minister visited different school sections while the principal briefed the minister regarding school administration.

The minister was also informed about various challenges and shortcomings faced by the school.

Fazal Shakoor assured the principal of solving the issues of the school, saying that the KP government is taking tangible steps to promote quality education.

“Quality education is the need of the hour and without quality education, development is merely a dream for any society,” the minister said and emphasised on getting quality education. At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed prizes in position holder students and uniforms, bags and books to the orphan and needy students.