Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Minister urges teachers to focus on provision of quality education

APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for the Labour Department Fazal Shakoor Khan on Sunday said that the provision of quality education in educational institutions run by the Labour Department is the topmost priority of our government.

He urged the teachers to work hard and focus on the provision of quality education to labourer children studying in different schools of the Labour Department.

He was addressing as a chief guest in a prize distribution ceremony organised by Rahamkar Welfare Social Foundation at Working Folks Grammar School Kaka Sahib district Nowshera. Earlier, the minister visited different school sections while the principal briefed the minister regarding school administration.

The minister was also informed about various challenges and shortcomings faced by the school.

Fazal Shakoor assured the principal of solving the issues of the school, saying that the KP government is taking tangible steps to promote quality education.

Turkish agency holds ‘search and rescue training’ for Pakistani scouts

“Quality education is the need of the hour and without quality education, development is merely a dream for any society,” the minister said and emphasised on getting quality education. At the end of the ceremony, the minister distributed prizes in position holder students and uniforms, bags and books to the orphan and needy students.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-06/Lahore/epaper_img_1714967906.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024