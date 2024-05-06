Mother, four daughters die afyter consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala

Monday, May 06, 2024
Mother, four daughters die after consuming poisonous food in Tandlianwala

May 06, 2024
FAISALABAD  -  A devastating incident claimed the lives of five members of a family, including four minor girls and their mother, in Tandlianwala, on Sunday.

According to a police spokesman, the family consumed poisonous food, leading to their tragic demise. The deceased were rushed to the District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

“The cause of the poisoning is yet to be determined, and an autopsy is being conducted to ascertain the exact circumstances,” a private news channel reported. The victims were identified by police as as three-year-old Farzana, four-year-old Aqsa, five-year-old Rukhsana, eight-year-old Muskan, and their 34-year-old mother, namely Muskan.

Fake security official arrested from hospital

The Civil Lines police have arrested a fake security official from Allied Hospital-I and sent him behind bars.

Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet to facilitate public

A police spokesman said here on Sunday that one Shehbaz entered the Allied Hospital-I lab for test of a patient by dubbing himself as a security official.

On suspicion, the gatekeeper called security supervisor of the hospital. When security supervisor Mudassar Ali interacted with the suspect, it came to know that he was cheating the hospital employees for his nefarious designs.

Therefore, he handed over the fake security official to the police.

