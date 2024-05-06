Muqam urges opposition to be constructive, not confrontational

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for SAFRON and Kashmir Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Engr Amir Muqam on Sunday urged the opposition parties to adopt a constructive approach rather than wasting time on useless protests with confrontational tactics.

He expressed these views during oath-taking ceremony of newly-elect­ed body of Buner District Bar Council Association.

The minister said that these people got nothing from protests in the past and will never gain anything in the fu­ture, but would only cause losses to the country. He said that what happened on May 9 was highly regrettable.

Amir Muqam urged the lawyers to be vigilant and to reject those who seek to exploit them for political inter­ests. However, he emphasised that they should play a constructive role in the interests of the country.

He emphasised that public service entails more than protesting; it in­volves addressing public issues, which is the true responsibility of elected rep­resentatives.

The minister stressed the need to abandon the blame game and instead, actively contribute to the country’s best interests.

He said that there was a clear indica­tion of improvement in the economic situation, with all institutions and the government on the same page. He also noted that inflation was an issue being faced by everybody.

Engr Amir Muqam said that over­coming inflation was a top priority for the government. He highly praised the establishment of SIFC for its efforts in attracting investment.

In response to the Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa Chief Minister’s accusations against the federal government regard­ing resource allocation, he emphasised the equitable distribution facilitated by the National Finance Commission (NFC) award.

Earlier, the federal minister adminis­tered oath to the newly-elected body of the Bar Council Association.

He congratulated the newly-elected cabinet and expressed the hope that they would work for the welfare of the lawyers’ community.

Additionally, he announced a grant of Rs2 million for the Bar Council Associ­ation and assured efforts for the pro­vision of gas facilities and a motorway link road in Buner.

He emphasised that access to gas was a right for the people of Buner and Shangla. The minister also expressed deep respect for the people of Buner and Swabi, stating that they have al­ways honoured and respected him.

PMLN delegation calls on Muqam

Vice President Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) Malakand Division, Ma­lik Abdul Ghaffar and other local lead­ers on Sunday called on Federal Minis­ter for SAFRON and Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam.

They visited Federal Minister En­gineer Amir Muqam House in Cantt Peshawar. Among those who met were President of Tehsil Shringal Dir Kohistan Haji Jahandad, Malik Muham­mad Ayub, Haji Tajbar Khan, Haji Sha­zullah Khan and Malik Amin Khan.

They congratulated Engineer Amir Muqam on becoming the Federal Minis­ter and expressed best wishes for him.

Regional issues including the polit­ical situation were discussed in the meeting.