New leadership of ILTC Pakistan unanimously elected

LAHORE - Agood number of members of the International Lawn Tennis Club (ILTC) of Pakistan convened to elect a new executive committee here at DHA J Block Club.

The election, triggered by a call for renewal by senior members on April 9, sought to rejuvenate the leadership after over a decade of stagnation due to the ill health and inactivity of previous committee members.

The newly elected committee is poised to usher in a revitalized era for the club, with a focus on elevating Pakistan’s tennis profile both domestically and internationally.

The newly elected committee includesShafat Ahmad President, former Davis Cupper Inam ul Haq Secretary, Imtiaz Malik treasurer while the members include Zasir Munir, Davis Cup player, Hamid ul Haq, Davis Cup player and recipient of the Pride of Performance award, Rashid Malik Davis Cup player and Tamgha-e-Imtiaz, ColNaeem Ullah R and Fayyaz Ahmad.

Following the election, senior member Rao Iftikhar Ahmad extended his congratulations to the new leadership.

He emphasized the importance of their roles and encouraged them to collaborate effectively with all council members.

His vision for the club is clear: to redefine its direction and significantly boost the image and performance of tennis in Pakistan, ensuring its success on both national and international stages.