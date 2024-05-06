Monday, May 06, 2024
One passport office in Lahore, Karachi to open 24/7: Naqvi

Our Staff Reporter
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi Sunday announced that at least one passport office in both Lahore and Karachi will remain open 24/7 to better serve the public and improve accessibility of passport services. In a post on X, Naqvi said that the move will make it easier for everyone to access passport services anytime. “To give ease to the public and to facilitate, at least one passport office will be open 24/7 in both Lahore and Karachi! This will make it easier for everyone to access passport services anytime,” read the post by the minister.

Last Monday, the interior minister had suspended passport officials following mounting complaints of bribery and corruption within the passport offices. The minister visited the Lahore Passport Office where he saw a disturbing situation as citizens voiced grievances about long queues, the prevalence of bribery, the dominance of mafia agents, and a backlog of the applications.

Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet to facilitate public

Due to a shortage of lamination paper, the Department of Passports and Immigration had to reduce its daily output from the usual 12,000 passports to only 3,000, prioritizing urgent and e-passport requests. It is being estimated that more than 7,000 intending pilgrims from various cities were deprived of the opportunity to perform Umrah in Ramazan due to passport delays.

