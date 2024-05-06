Operation starts against Rotti prices violation

RAWALPINDI - The administration conducted raids to check prices of essential items, including ‘Rotti and Naan,’ to provide relief to citizens, stated Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi, Hasan Waqar Cheema. He mentioned that on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the price of 100 grams of Rotti was fixed at Rs 16, while the price of 120 grams of Naan was set at Rs 20. The government is taking all possible measures to ensure the implementation of these fixed prices.

Cheema emphasized that strict action is being taken against profiteers selling ‘Rotti and Naan’ at higher prices than the prescribed rates. He reiterated that the objective of the administration is to ensure the implementation of fixed prices. Additionally, he noted that after the reduction in flour prices, the rates of ‘Naan and Rotti’ have also decreased, and the benefit of this reduction is being passed on to the people.

The DC informed that a crackdown has been launched against profiteers, with regular checks on tandoors. The administration’s efforts aim to implement the official rates and provide relief to citizens. The District Administration spokesman stated that the DC, along with raiding teams, visited different city areas to check implementation of official prices. Shopkeepers found engaged in profiteering were imposed heavy fines.