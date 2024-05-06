Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N to support PPP candidate Ali Qasim Gillani in NA 148 by-election

PML-N to support PPP candidate Ali Qasim Gillani in NA 148 by-election
Agencies
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan, National

MULTAN  -   Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) announced to support Pakistan People Party candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani for by elections in NA 148. Local leadership of PML-N including District President Bilal Butt, Ex MPA Shehzad Maqbool Bhutta and Chaudhary Abdul Waheed Aaraen while holding press conference here Sunday, stated that PML-N was supporting PPP candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gilani following instruction from the leadership. PPP Candidate Syed Ali Qasim Gillani thanked PML-N local leadership and stated that the support of PML-N had improved PPP position further. Gillani hinted that PPP and PML-N would contest by elections jointly. He also maintained that both PPP and PML-N had formed coalition government in the Centre and Punjab. District President of PML-N Bilal Butt stated that PML-N local leadership would actively support Ali Qasim Gillani. He however added that action would be taken against those who would not follow the Party discipline.

OIC calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, urges UN to implement resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024