Police launch massive search operations

RAWALPINDI - The district police conducted search operations in various areas on Sunday to maintain law and order. These operations were conducted in the jurisdiction of several police stations, including Saddar Barooni, Rawat, Kalar Syedan, Chakri, Mandra, Jatli, and Chunrtra. According to a police spokesman, senior police officers and personnel, including women officers, participated in these operations. A total of 118 houses and 42 shops were searched, and 220 individuals were questioned during these operations. SSP Operations Flight Lieutenant (R) Hafiz Kamran Asghar stated that the primary objective of these operations is to track down criminal elements and eliminate them from society. He emphasized that such operations will continue as part of the ongoing efforts under the National Action Plan to maintain law and order.