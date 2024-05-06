Police launch search operation

KOHAT - Search and strike operation at various places in Kohat Jangal Khel was carried out with 32 suspects, including a wanted proclaimed offender, were arrested, Police Control Kohat said here on Sunday. The official of the Police Control also confirmed that four facilitators of proclaimed offenders are also among the arrested persons.

and during the operation 4 pistols, dozens of cartridges, 1800 grams of hashish, 620 grams of ice and 930 grams of heroin were recovered.

During the search operation under the supervision of the SHO Jangal Khel Riaz Hussain, raids were conducted on possible abodes including the homes of wanted proclaimed offenders. In the process, cases were registered against 5 unregistered tenants by checking the details of the people residing in the rented houses.

An intelligence-based search operation was conducted at targeted locations in the local population of Jangal Khel wherein all the persons detained in the process of search operation were sent to Jangal Khel Police Station for investigation.