PPP emerges as key political player

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has emerged as a key political player after getting major constitutional slots under a power-sharing deal with the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz). After having its nominees as the President, Chairman Senate, two Governors, Deputy Speaker National Assembly and Chief Minister Balochistan, the PPP is now set to join the federal cabinet. The PPP also has its provincial government in Sindh. While the specifics regarding the number and selection of ministries remain undecided, it is anticipated that the PPP may be allocated eight ministries in the federal cabinet.

The decision emerged following a recent meeting between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Islamabad. The meeting delved into the nomination of provincial governors, with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extending a formal invitation to Bilawal Bhutto to join the federal government. PM Shehbaz Sharif appreciated Bilawal Bhutto’s previous tenure as foreign minister, describing it as exemplary in the realm of foreign affairs. The PPP is anticipated to secure eight ministries, with Rubina Khalid is stated to chair the Benazir Income Support Program.

Following the general elections on February 8, the PPP and PML-N had agreed to collaborate in forming a central government with the support of other parties, despite Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s earlier statement indicating that they will not partake directly in the federal government. Over the weekend, President Asif Ali Zardari formally endorsed the appointment of governors for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, adhering to the power-sharing formula established by the ruling coalition. Sardar Saleem Haider, Faisal Karim Kundi, and Sardar Jafar Khan Mandokhail were appointed as governors for Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan respectively. Amidst discussions regarding the Sindh governorship, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan is advocating for the continuation of Kamran Tessori as governor, despite reservations from the PPP and PML-N.

While the PPP harbors concerns over Tessori’s tenure, citing certain activities, the appointment of the Sindh governor remains within the prerogative of the PML-N under the agreement between the two parties. President Zardari has purportedly expressed dissatisfaction with Governor Tessori’s actions during the caretaker setup before the general elections, urging for a replacement, however, the PML-N has remained silent on the matter.