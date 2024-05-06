PTI aims high for return to power after suitable SC's decision on reserved seats

While responding to the top court’s verdict on reserved seats, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said it would open the door of their return to power.

The head of Tehreek Tahafuz Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) Mahmood Achakzai said the farmers should be given their due rights.

While addressing the media, he said the PM should take notice of the wheat scandal.

On the recent meeting of American ambassador with PTI leaders, Achakzai called it a good omen while adding, “we want the supremacy of the constitution in the country.”

On the duality of approach of the government, PTI leader Asad Qaiser said on the one hand, “the government woos investors in the country while on the other, the people are being deprived of their basic rights.”



On the decision of the top court to accept the PTI-backed SIC plea against the high court’s ruling under which the party was deprived of its reserved seats, Qaiser said, “If the courts continue to give such verdicts, there will be a PTI government soon.”

Regarding the wheat scandal, he alleged,” Shahbaz Sharif is involved in the wheat scandal and instead of any spectacle, money should be recovered from all those involved in the wheat scandal.”

"There are contacts with Maulana Fazlur Rehman as our effort is to unite against the illegitimate government becasue we do not recognize it," he added.