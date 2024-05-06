Monday, May 06, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTV delegation visits Mazar-e-Quaid

PTV delegation visits Mazar-e-Quaid
APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   Pakistan Television (PTV) delegation has visited Mazar-e- Quaid at Karachi here the other day and paid the tribute to Quaid- e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the father of the nation for his historic struggle to create an independent homeland for the Muslims of Indian subcontinent. Director News Arif Mahmood, Director Programs Orangzeb Afridi, Director Administration & Personnel Farhat Abas Janjaua, Director Current Affairs Choudhury Mohammed Saleem, GM PTV Karachi Amjad Hussain Shah, Manager PR Ali Asghar Arbab and others offered Fateha. The delegation also visited the museum at Mazar-e-Quaid where the personal furniture, cars, wardrobe, and other things of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah were displayed.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-05/Lahore/epaper_img_1714889486.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024