Public parks being upgraded to facilitate citizens: DG PHA

RAWALPINDI - All public parks in Rawalpindi are undergoing upgrades to better serve citizens, according to Director General (DG) of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), Ahmed Hasan Ranjha. Ranjha directed authorities to expedite the city park’s upgradation work. He emphasized the utilization of all available resources to ensure high-quality recreational facilities. Special instructions were issued for beautification and cleaning measures in the parks, ensuring their renovation, upgradation, and cleanliness within a stipulated timeframe. Apart from enhancing cleanliness and security, the DG highlighted efforts to repair walking tracks, lights, swings, and benches in the parks.