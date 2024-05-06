Punjab Police strengthening its checkpost in Katcha areas

LAHORE - Following Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s directions, Punjab Police are reinforcing its checkposts in Katcha areas. Criminals from the Katcha region initiated heavy gunfire on the police in an attempt to halt checkposts reinforcement. In the ensuing exchange, two dangerous members of the Shar gang were killed, while seven other bandits sustained injuries. The deceased criminals were implicated in various serious crimes, including the martyrdom of three policemen in Rahim Yar Khan and multiple instances of murder and kidnapping for ransom. Intense gunfire continues between the police and the criminals. Punjab Police spokesman highlighted the excellent coordination between Punjab and Sindh Police during targeted operations against Kacha criminals. Previously, three policemen were martyred by the Shar gang during a police intervention to quell a skirmish between two tribes in Kacha Machka. Among the deceased robbers are Alam Shar and Nazir Shar, known for their notorious activities. Seven others, including Mitha Shar, are among the injured. DPO Rahim Yar Khan, Rizwan Umar Gondal, is personally overseeing police operations.