Monday, May 06, 2024
Rihanna undergoes dramatic hair transformation ahead of Met Gala

News Desk
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Lifestyle & Entertainment

MIAMI  -  Rihanna sent fans wild as she debuted a dramatic hair transformation only a day before her rumoured attendance at the Met Gala. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, fans shared unofficial snaps of the 36-year-old singer painting the town red in pink hair in Miami on Saturday night. In videos making rounds on the social media platform, Rihanna joined longtime boyfriend A$AP Rocky at the launch of his new PUMA collection. The couple looked totally enamoured with one another as they participated in multiple indoor games at the venue. Fans were taken by the pop star’s latest appearance, showering the multimedia with love and compliments. “Wait she looks soooo good,” wrote one. “Stop. She looks unreal Everytime she pop up,” effused another. Many presumed it to be a tease for her surprise outfit at the fashion event on Monday. “She’s coming to gag on Monday.” they expressed. “Rihanna Queen of the Meta Gala is taking it,” echoed another.

“The Absolute Queen is coming to serve today (Monday),” a third noted.

News Desk

