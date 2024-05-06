Rising hostilities

The ongoing conflicts between Iran and Israel have reached a critical juncture, marked by escalating tensions and direct confrontations. What began as proxy wars stemming from Israel’s actions against Palestinians has now erupted into a full-blown conflict, most notably with Israel’s recent attack on Iran’s consulate in Damascus on April 1, resulting in the tragic deaths of seven Iranian officers.

Despite Iran’s initial restraint, the situation took a drastic turn on April 13 when Iran, having reached the limit of its patience, launched a barrage of drones and missiles targeting Israeli territory. This move stunned the international community. Tel Aviv boasted the effectiveness of its “Iron Dome” defence system, claiming to have intercepted 99% of the incoming missiles before they could breach Israeli airspace. However, some damage was still incurred. In retaliation, Israel struck back, targeting Iran’s air base in Isfahan and vowing a response to Iran’s aggression.

This conflict has once again highlighted the double standards of the USA and the West, particularly evident in their response to Israeli actions in Syria. Despite Israel’s history of causing casualties among Palestinians and inflicting extensive damage on their communities and hospitals, there has been no indication of sanctions against Israel. In contrast, Iran, as the aggrieved party, has faced condemnation and punitive measures, with the US imposing sanctions on Iranian drone manufacturers and the European Union following suit with sanctions of its own.

If the US and the West truly aspire to promote global peace, they must adopt a more balanced approach in their decision-making processes. Failure to do so risks undermining trust in international laws and institutions, potentially leading to dire consequences.

IMRAN QADIR BROHI,

Qubo Saeed Khan.