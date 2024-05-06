Saeed Ghani assures JI of resolving towns, UC’s problems

KARACHI - Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani has assured the Jamaat-i-Islami of resolving administrative and financial problems being faced by towns and union committees in the city. According to a JI press release, a party delegation, led by city chief Munim Zafar, called on Mr Ghani at his office and discussed issues being faced by the town municipal corporations (TMCs) and UCs. The JI urged the government to resolve the problems at the town and UC levels so as the issues being faced by Karachiites could be resolved. The two sides discussed in detail the functions of the solid waste management board and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation. The JI delegation also demanded that the local government units be empowered and resources of towns and UCs be increased. They also talked about the performance of local government officials and the JI urged the minister to take the elected leadership of TMCs into confidence over posting and transfer of government officials. The delegation also stressed the need to appoint honest officers at key posts in the local government institutions. Minister Ghani assured the delegation of early resolution of issues. The two sides also agreed for further coordination and frequent contacts in order to resolve the issues of Karachiites and to bring some ease for them. Meanwhile, Khana Badosh writer’s café in its weekly literary session have paid glowing tribute to eminent Sindhi poet Saindad Sand on Sunday. Intellectual Amar Sindhoo moderated the session while key speakers including Taj Joyo, Heman Das Chandani Daulat Ram Khatri, Karim Faqeer and daughter of Saaindad sand Tehreem Saand expressed their views, Amar Sindhoo said that though poets were seprated physically but spiritually they always remain among us and being remembered by paying tribute.

She said that poetry of Saaindaad will be listened in bhats of Thar and songs of Thari singers. She said that poetry of Saaindaad not only reflects Thar desert but also narrates his own life full of lonliness, separation and pains.

Heman Das Chandani said that Saaindaad was a sensitive poet as well as a god teacher. He said that Saindad was among those teachers who motivated students as well as literary minded people towards literature.

Daulat Ram Khatri said that Saindad beloged to poor family but with his untiring hard work became a teacher and elevated to the post of Principal Mithi College.

Eminent writer Taj Joyo sharing his views on Saain Dad Poetry said that four poetry books of Saaindad are published. Karim Faqir recalling his moments paid rich tribute to Saindad by singing his Ghazal

Literary session was attended among others by Dr. Irfana Malah, Shahnaz Shhedi, Dr. Haseen Musarat, Prof. Syed Zawar Naqvi, Dr. Imdad, Dr. SoomarMangriyo, Dr. Prof. Abdul Majeed Chandio, Pir Ubaid rashdi, Chelaa Raam,. Wagho mal Meghwar, Vinod Kumar Chandani( Mithi), Dr. Ashok Devani , Bhemraaj Sotahar, Nasir Ali Panhwer.