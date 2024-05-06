Seminar on protection of animals rights held in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD - A seminar on the protection of animals rights was held at Abdullah Sports complex Qasimabad here Sunday. According to details, the final year students of the Center for Rural Development Communication, University of Sindh, Jamshoro organized a ‘PETS show’ which was co-sponsored by Voice of Voiceless, Animal Rights organization (ARD) and Veterinary Doctors Alliance (VDA). The participants on the occasion, said that besides humans, animals were also holding rights however their rights could not be fulfilled accordingly and animals were being ignored declaring them dumb. They said that like human beings, animals were also a part of our ecosystem as they also remained the helping hand of humans and needed proper attention. They stressed upon the need for devising a comprehensive strategy for the protection of animals by inclusion of eco experts, veterinary Doctors, educationists and civil society activists. People belonging to different segments of life had brought their PETS in seminar and communicated their experiences regarding protecting and accommodating the animals at their homes and other sites.