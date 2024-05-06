Sharjeel vows to put transport sector on its feet to facilitate public

KARACHI - Senior Sindh Minister for Information, Transport & Mass Transit and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Sharjeel Inam Memon on Sunday pledged to put the transport sector of the Sindh province including Karachi on its feet to facilitate the general public. While talking to media persons during his visit to the BRT Red Line site, he said that the Sindh government had started work on Red Line BRT once again, He said that the government would not leave any stone unturned to complete the project. Memon said that the Red Line project was delayed due to the utility services, which were being shifted and on the part of the provincial government there would not be even a delay of a single day in its completion. The minister said that the BRT Red Line project was an important project of the PPP-led Sindh government. He said that the resolution to the problems of the people was a top priority of the present government. He said that the Sindh government was seriously working on all projects and intended to complete them on time. Replying to a question, he said that the infrastructure of the buses cost more than the buses. He excused the university students for facing problems due to the project. He said that the PPP-led government performed practically instead of only paying lip service. Replying to another question, he said that some issues were being faced in the operation of People’s Bus Service due to the load shedding of electricity by KE and the power entity had been asked to resolve the matter. Replying to another question, he said that it did not mean that if PPP was not in the federal government it would create obstacles. He said that PPP would stand shoulder to shoulder with the government or opposition, whoever works in the better interest and development of the country. Answering a question, he said that May 9 was the darkest and worst day in the history of the country.