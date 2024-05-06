Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail to sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow

QUETTA - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Balohistan President Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail will sworn in as Governor Balochistan tomorrow, said a handout issued by Governor House on Sunday. A graceful oath taking ceremony regarding the new Governor Balochistan to be held in Governor House on Monday (tomorrow) at 11:00 a.m. sharp. The Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Hashim Khan Kakar will administer the oath to Sheikh Jaffar Mandokhail. CM Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Parliamentarians, Chief Secretary Balochistan, Provincial Secretaries and political figures are expected to be present in the ceremony, the handout further read.