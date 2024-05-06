Stolen vehicle of GB minister recovered

RAWALPINDI - The New Town police station in Rawalpindi has successfully recovered the stolen official double cabin vehicle belonging to Ghulam Shahzad Agha, the Provincial Education Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan. The vehicle, which was reported stolen from D Block Satellite Town in March, was retrieved by authorities, leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

According to police, the accused individuals, identified as members of an organized car theft group, were apprehended by the police following a thorough investigation. The operation also resulted in the recovery of six additional vehicles believed to have been stolen by the same group.

The diligent efforts of the police team involved tracing the inter-district gang of car thieves through a combination of CCTV footage analysis and human intelligence. Subsequent raids were conducted in various areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Landi Kotal, Charsadda, and Peshawar, leading to the apprehension of key suspects Yasir and Tariq. It was revealed that the accused had planned to transport the stolen double cabin vehicle of the Provincial Education Minister out of Rawalpindi, intending to move it to Landi Kotal. The operation thwarted their plans, resulting in their arrest before they could execute their scheme.

Further investigation uncovered the modus operandi of the car theft ring, indicating that stolen vehicles, including double cabin vehicles sold for Rs 7 to 8 lakh and Mehran cars for Rs 2 to 2.5 lakh, were being delivered to destinations such as Lindi Kotal and Charsadda.

16 stolen bikes recovered in operation: Police arrested two members of a gang involved in motorcycle theft and recovered 16 stolen motorcycles during a crackdown on Sunday. Weapons used in the crimes were also seized.

According to a police spokesman, the New Town Police apprehended two members of the gang involved in motorcycle theft, identified as Amir and Nizarat Hussain. Separate cases have been registered against both individuals, and investigations have commenced.

SP Rawal commended the police team for their efforts and stated that the accused would be presented in court with solid evidence and subsequently punished.

He emphasized the commitment of law enforcement to ensuring the safety of citizens’ valuable assets. He reiterated that individuals engaged in criminal activities, such as vehicle theft, would be held accountable and unable to escape the law.