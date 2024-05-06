Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill dies

LONDON - Actor Bernard Hill, best known for roles in Titanic and Lord of the Rings, has died aged 79. He played Captain Edward Smith in the 1997 Oscar-winning film and King Théoden in the Lord of the Rings. His breakout role was in BBC TV drama Boys from the Blackstuff, where he portrayed Yosser Hughes, a character who struggled - and often failed to cope with unemployment in Liverpool. He died early on Sunday morning, his agent Lou Coulson confirmed. Tributes to Hill have been coming in since the news of his death broke. Writing on X, Scottish musician Barbara Dickson said he was “a really marvellous actor”, adding: “It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x.” Hill, who was from Manchester, was due to return to TV screens in series two of The Responder, a BBC drama starring Martin Freeman, which begins airing on Sunday. Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, paid tribute to him, saying: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent.” “From Boys from the Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC. Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.” In Boys from the Blackstuff, Hill drew praise for his gritty portrayal of Yosser Hughes, an intense and memorable character who pleaded “Gizza job” as he sought work.

That show won a Bafta for best drama series in 1983, and in 2000 it was ranked seventh on a British Film Institute list of the best TV shows ever made.