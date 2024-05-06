Two suspects killed, 10 injured in police shootout

HYDERABAD - Two suspected outlaws were killed and 10 others were injured in 24 separate encounters carried out by the Hyderabad Range Police during last 7 days. The spokesman of DIG Office informed here on Sunday that as many as 265 suspects were arrested during a week-long raids including 30 suspects who were rounded up during 24 encounters. He claimed that the police recovered 61.35 kilograms of hashish, 9,490 kgs of raw material of mainpuri and gukta, and over 3,000 liters of moonshine liquour from the possession of the apprehended suspects.

Police arrest injured suspect in encounter

The Phuleli police arrested a suspected criminal in injured condition in an encounter near Akram Canal. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that Saeed Sahito sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange of fire between the police and 2 suspects who allegedly opened fire on the police in a bid to escape. He added that Sahito was rounded up but his accomplice managed to escape. The suspect, from whom the police allegedly recovered a pistol, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH). The spokesman said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Sahito.