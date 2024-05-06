Monday, May 06, 2024
Vice Chancellor of GCU meets provincial minister

APP
May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Vice Chancellor Government College University Dr Tayaba Zarif called on Sindh Minister for Universities and Boards Muhammad Hassan Malkani in his office and felicitated him on assuming portfolio of the provincial minister.

The VC apprising the minister about the performance of the University said that GC University with the continuous assistance of Higher Education Commission Sindh has achieved a prominent status in the international ranking of Universities and became a certified university.

On this occasion VC Tayaba Zarif presented the research magazine ‘ International journal of MUN modern sciences and multidisciplinary studies’ to the minister.

Muhammad Hussain Malkani said that besides basic education higher education was also imperative, Sindh Government was taking concerted steps for Higher studies in the province and expanding network of Universities and  provision of resources was the part of that programme. He said that Government College University Hyderabad was the emerging star of Higher education commission and its success is the success of HEC Sindh.

The minister assured the Vice Chancellor for his complete cooperation. Secretary Universities and Boards Noor Hassan Samon was also present on the occasion.

