Monday, May 06, 2024
‘Voice for Voiceless’ organises pets show

May 06, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -   Voice for Voiceless- an organization which focuses on the neglected, deprived and needy people of society organised a pets show today. According to the details, various domestic animals were displayed in the PETS show which started from midnight and continued till 7pm. Voice for Voiceless, was working for the betterment, well-being and uplifting of deprived sections of the people and helped to participate in and mainstream the political, social and economic process of the state. Not only social, political, economic and environmental problems but also the preservation of culture and tradition was the concern area of the organisation.

