WB to provide $135m for Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project

ISLAMABAD - The World Bank will provide an assistance of $135.000 million for Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 38,360.000 million with World Bank major funding source of Rs 37800.000 million ($135.000 million), while the remaining will be paid by the government of Sindh $2.000 million along with farmer’s share of $ 10.000 million, official source told The Nation.

According to the source, the completion period of the project is five years and six months, (July 2024 to December 2029). Sindh Livestock and Aquaculture Development Project has already sailed through Central Development Working Party (CDWP) and will be presented to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for approval.

The project aims to enhance the competitiveness, inclusivity, climate resilience, and sustainability of the livestock and aquaculture sectors in Sindh. One of its main objectives is to promote the adoption of Best Management Practices (BMPs) through institutional strengthening in these sectors.

Overall the project is about supporting the competitive, inclusive, climate smart, and resilient development of the livestock and aquaculture sectors in Sindh. However, the broad objectives include adoption of BMPs through institutional strengthening in livestock and fisheries sectors in Sindh, promotion of climate-smart production, value chain (VC), and inclusive access to markets for dairy, meat, animal products and fisheries, project management, monitoring, and learning.

Specifically, the project involves formation of about 300 milk producer groups, 180 meat producer groups, 100 aquaculture groups and their assistance to enhance the productivity and access to market.

Objectives include formation of 70 women led producer and enterprise groups and their assistance to access to market, breed improvement for livestock and aquaculture through introduction of improved genetic seed (semen) and figure lings, improving SPUs and hatcheries, establishment of genetic analysis lab and production of 1400 AI technicians is also part of the project. Similarly, provision of 19 mobile veterinary rand 12 mobile labs for aquaculture will also be established under the scheme.

Establishment of 10 district animal science complexes (24/7 service centres for livestock, poultry and aquaculture), rehabilitation of 126 veterinary hospitals, up-gradation of seven CVDL Laboratories, and poultry hatcheries is also part of the scope of the project. Establishment of sea bass and shell fish hatcheries and upgradation of existing fish hatcheries, nurseries and laboratories, up-gradation of five government livestock research farms, assistance for scale up LSD, PPR vaccine production facility at SIAH Karachi along with support for twinning for FMD vaccine production is also part of the scope of project.

Support for animal sourced food safety management and testing system and animal drug testing for livestock, water and soil testing for aquaculture, and aquaculture products testing and certification and development of livestock and aquaculture policy, strategy, disease response plans and contingency plans are also part of the project. Expected outcomes of this operation includes improvement of business opportunities and facilitated adoption of BMP for value chain actors in the livestock and aquaculture sectors, and contribution to the inclusive and climate smart development of the sectors targeted by the project.