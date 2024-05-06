Yango introduces enhanced security measures to safeguard riders, drivers in Pakistani market

KARACHI - Yango, an international tech company present on the Pakistani market with several digital offerings including a ride-hailing service, has announced the implementation of comprehensive security enhancements to ensure the safety and well-being of both riders and drivers in the market.

Recognizing the paramount importance of safety on the country roads, Yango has taken proactive steps to fortify its platform and enhance security protocols, reaffirming its commitment to providing a secure and reliable ride-hailing experience for all users.

Yango has previously already taken several steps to top up the game in the field of safety. Now, when the passenger uses the application, he can view the driver’s data (photo, name, vehicle license plate, and score). The app also has a Safety Center to contact local authorities in case of emergency; a button to share the route and trip details; and contact with the support team 24 hours a day. Trips ordered via the Yango app are also empowered by speeding control and driving style monitoring aimed to reduce the risk of accidents.

As for drivers’ safety, Yango has recently incorporated a function that requests a selfie from new users to place ride requests. The passenger will also see the driver’s selfie for the same reasons. Before the trip, the drivers also have access to the passenger’s number of trips and ratings based on the feedback from the previous trips. Besides that, after the trip, drivers can also leave feedback about the rider in the driver’s app and contact a dedicated support incidents team. Also, there is a feature for drivers that allows them to see alert zones in the city and decline trips to these areas without penalty.

All of these options allow both the user and the driver to feel safe and comfortable on all their journeys. In addition to these security measures, Yango remains committed to fostering a culture of safety and accountability within its platform, continuously evaluating and updating its policies and procedures to align with best practices and regulatory standards.

Commenting on the initiative, the Country Manager of Yango Pakistan Miral Sharif stated: “The safety and security of the riders and drivers are our top priorities. We are dedicated to implementing robust security measures and leveraging innovative technologies to create a safe and trusted ride-hailing environment for everyone in Pakistan. These enhancements underscore our unwavering commitment to ensuring the well-being of our users while upholding the highest standards of service excellence.”

With these latest security enhancements, Yango aims to set a new benchmark for safety and reliability in the ride-hailing industry, reaffirming its position as the preferred choice for transportation services in Pakistan.