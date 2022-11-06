Share:

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani has constituted a Special Committee of fourteen members to investigate the matter of the alleged video leak of Azam Swati.

The 14-member Special Committee comprised on Azam Nazir Tarar, Mohsen Aziz, Yusuf Raza Gilani, Ghafoor Haidari, and Anwar ul Haq Kakar. While Faisal Subzwari, Tahir Bizenjo, Shafiq Tareen, and Senator Mushtaq are also part of the committee.

Senator Qasim, Muzaffar Shah, Hidayatullah, Kamil Ali Agha, and Dilawar Khan are also included in the committee.

The Special Committee will submit the report to the Chairman of the Senate within 30-days. The special committee will inquire into all aspects of the alleged video leak of Azam Swati.

Earlier, Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani announced to form of a parliamentary committee to examine Senator Azam Swati’s leaked video issue and then compile a report.

In a statement, he said, members of all the political parties in the Senate would be part of the parliamentary committee. He said the committee would prepare the report and present it before the House.

The chairman said the issue of the video leak of Azam Swati was “shocking”.