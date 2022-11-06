FAISALABAD - Police have booked 18 farmers on the
charge of burning residue of crops
in different areas of Jaranwala, Chak
Jhumra and Sammundri during the
past 12 hours. According to Deputy
Director Agriculture Chaudhry Khalid
Mehmood, the inspection teams of Agriculture Department visited various
areas and found 18 farmers involved
in burning remains of their crops.
He said burning of crop residue was
banned as it not only pollutes environment but also causes smog in winter.
Therefore, complaints were submitted to the police who started
investigation after registering separate cases against the accused.