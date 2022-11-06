Share:

FAISALABAD - Police have booked 18 farmers on the

charge of burning residue of crops

in different areas of Jaranwala, Chak

Jhumra and Sammundri during the

past 12 hours. According to Deputy

Director Agriculture Chaudhry Khalid

Mehmood, the inspection teams of Agriculture Department visited various

areas and found 18 farmers involved

in burning remains of their crops.

He said burning of crop residue was

banned as it not only pollutes environment but also causes smog in winter.

Therefore, complaints were submitted to the police who started

investigation after registering separate cases against the accused.