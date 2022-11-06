Share:

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE - Pakistani authorities issued at least 2,942 visas to Sikh yatrees from India to attend the

birth celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak, beginning at Nankana Sahib from Sunday (today).

According to a press release issued by Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, these visas are in addition to the visas granted to Sikh

pilgrims participating in the celebrations from

other countries. During the visit, the Sikh pilgrims will go to Dera Sahib, Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They will enter Pakistan tomorrow and return to India on

15th of this month. Sikh yatrees will enter Pakistan from India through Wagah border crossing today to attend the 553th birthday of Baba

Guru Nanak. Evacuee Trust Property Board

(ETPB) Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman, members

of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) and board officials will receive the

yatrees. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid said that on the directions of the ETPB chairman, all arrangements including security of the

yatrees had been completed. The main ceremony of the birthday of Baba Guru Nankana would

be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib on Nov

8 in which different religious, political and minority leaders would participate.