Share:

LAHORE - About 3,000 Sikh yatrees will enter Pakistan from

India through Wahga border crossing on Sunday,

Nov 6, to attend the 553th birthday of Baba Guru

Nanak. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)

Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman, members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

(PSGPC) and board officials would receive the

yatrees. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana

Shahid said that on the directions of the ETPB

chairman, all arrangements including security

of the yatrees had been completed. The main

ceremony of the birthday of Baba Guru Nankana

would be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib

on Nov 8 in which different religious, political

and minority leaders would participate.

PU VC VISITS HOSTELS, INSPECT ARRANGEMENTS

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar

Zaidi visited girls and boys hostels and various

places of the university on Saturday and mingled

with students. Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi also took food

and juice at the famous canteen located in the hostels. Talking to the students, Dr. Asghar Zaidi said

that the young students guarantee a bright future

of the country and they must play their full role in

development of Pakistan. He urged the students

to do research which could address social and

national issues, saying that solving the problems

of the students was among his top priorities. He

added that the research projects of the students

would be encouraged.