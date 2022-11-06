LAHORE - About 3,000 Sikh yatrees will enter Pakistan from
India through Wahga border crossing on Sunday,
Nov 6, to attend the 553th birthday of Baba Guru
Nanak. Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB)
Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman, members of Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee
(PSGPC) and board officials would receive the
yatrees. Additional Secretary Shrines Rana
Shahid said that on the directions of the ETPB
chairman, all arrangements including security
of the yatrees had been completed. The main
ceremony of the birthday of Baba Guru Nankana
would be held at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib
on Nov 8 in which different religious, political
and minority leaders would participate.
PU VC VISITS HOSTELS, INSPECT ARRANGEMENTS
Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Asghar
Zaidi visited girls and boys hostels and various
places of the university on Saturday and mingled
with students. Prof. Dr. Asghar Zaidi also took food
and juice at the famous canteen located in the hostels. Talking to the students, Dr. Asghar Zaidi said
that the young students guarantee a bright future
of the country and they must play their full role in
development of Pakistan. He urged the students
to do research which could address social and
national issues, saying that solving the problems
of the students was among his top priorities. He
added that the research projects of the students
would be encouraged.