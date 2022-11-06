LAHORE - The district
administration impounded 369
smoke emitting vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 8.7 million on
various industrial units and vehicles for causing smog and environmental pollution during the
last 15 days. Deputy Commissioner
Muhammad Ali said on Saturday
that around 197 cases were registered against farmers for burning crops residue, brick kilns and
industrial units, during the same
period. More than 1231 industrial
units, 158 brick kilns and 3783
vehicles were inspected during the
smog prevention drive, he added.
He warned that strict action would
be taken and no leniency would be
exercised against the violators.