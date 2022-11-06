Share:

LAHORE - The district

administration impounded 369

smoke emitting vehicles and imposed a fine of Rs 8.7 million on

various industrial units and vehicles for causing smog and environmental pollution during the

last 15 days. Deputy Commissioner

Muhammad Ali said on Saturday

that around 197 cases were registered against farmers for burning crops residue, brick kilns and

industrial units, during the same

period. More than 1231 industrial

units, 158 brick kilns and 3783

vehicles were inspected during the

smog prevention drive, he added.

He warned that strict action would

be taken and no leniency would be

exercised against the violators.