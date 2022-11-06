Share:

LAHORE - The passing-out parade of basic rescue course,

especially organised for Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, was held at the

Emergency Services Academy (Rescue-1122),

Lahore, here on Saturday. The 381 passingout rescuers included 81 from Balochistan,

193 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 107

from Sindh. The KP, Sindh and Balochistan cadets were imparted four-month of emergency

training according to their traits and they demonstrated their professional skills during the

passing-out parade.

On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry

Parvez Elahi, Minister for Irrigation Punjab

Muhammad Hashim Dogar, chief guest, while

adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation & Relief Rasool Bux Chandio attended the

ceremony on behalf of chief minister Sindh.

Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer, senior officials of

the Punjab government, senior officers from

Emergency Department, and the Emergency

Services Academy were also present at the

ceremony. A large number of rescuers, their

parents, families and friends also witnessed

the parade. Addressing the passing-out ceremony, Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar

congratulated passed-out rescuers and their

families. He congratulated the Sindh government for establishing Rescue-1122 service in

their province as the step would help save lives

in case of emergency and disaster.