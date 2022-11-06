LAHORE - The passing-out parade of basic rescue course,
especially organised for Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh, was held at the
Emergency Services Academy (Rescue-1122),
Lahore, here on Saturday. The 381 passingout rescuers included 81 from Balochistan,
193 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and 107
from Sindh. The KP, Sindh and Balochistan cadets were imparted four-month of emergency
training according to their traits and they demonstrated their professional skills during the
passing-out parade.
On behalf of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry
Parvez Elahi, Minister for Irrigation Punjab
Muhammad Hashim Dogar, chief guest, while
adviser to Chief Minister Sindh for Rehabilitation & Relief Rasool Bux Chandio attended the
ceremony on behalf of chief minister Sindh.
Secretary Punjab Emergency Services Department Dr Rizwan Naseer, senior officials of
the Punjab government, senior officers from
Emergency Department, and the Emergency
Services Academy were also present at the
ceremony. A large number of rescuers, their
parents, families and friends also witnessed
the parade. Addressing the passing-out ceremony, Minister Muhammad Hashim Dogar
congratulated passed-out rescuers and their
families. He congratulated the Sindh government for establishing Rescue-1122 service in
their province as the step would help save lives
in case of emergency and disaster.