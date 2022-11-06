Share:

48 more people were diagnosed with dengue virus during the last 24 hours.

According to the district health officer (DHO), the number of people died of dengue virus has reached 11 in Islamabad.

Whereas, the number of people affected by dengue virus has reached 5026.

As many as 31 cases of dengue virus were reported in rural areas during the last 24 hours.

The total number of dengue cases in rural areas has reached 2,911.

As many as 16 cases of dengue virus were reported in urban areas during the last 24 hours.

The total number of dengue cases in urban areas has reached 2,115.

16 dengue patients were admitted to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

One dengue patient was admitted to the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital too.

Three dengue patients were admitted to Federal General Hospital, Chak Shahzad.

17 people were also confirmed as carrying dengue virus in the private laboratories of the city.