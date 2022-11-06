Share:

The government should increase tax on sugary drinks instead of fuels. The government of Pakistan has further increased the petroleum levy due to which the benefit of decrease in petroleum products worldwide cannot be transferred to general public. The government should increase tax on sugary drinks instead of increasing levy on petroleum products. This will not only generate revenue of the government but it will also improve public health. Pakistan has the 3rd highest burden of diabetes worldwide with 33 million people living with diabetes and the rate in which diabetes is increasing Pakistan is world number 1 country with fastest growth of diabetes. This was confirmed by health, economic and policy experts.

The workshop was attended by the senior journalists, civil society representatives, health, economy and policy experts. The workshop was hosted by PANAH’s General Secretary Sanaullah Ghumman. The guests included Mr. Munawar Hussain, Consultant Food Policy Program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Dr. Khawaja Masood Ahmed National coordinator Nutrition and NFA MoH, Sqn. Leader Ghulam Abbas, civil society representatives, health professionals and journalists.

Mr. Sana Ullah Ghumman said that beverage and tobacco industry are misguiding policy makers at every step and creating barriers to the policy process. PANAH is engaged at all levels from general public to law and policy makers increase awareness in general public on health harms of sugar sweetened beverages and for laws and policies to reduce the consumption of these unhealthy drinks. He said that it is unfortunate that such an important “Health Contribution Bill” submitted by Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination is stalled at cabinet. Earlier the bill was stalled at FBR and PANAH filed a petition in 2020 to ombudsman to revitalize the bill and got success. However, beverage and tobacco industry is trying to block the bill at every step due to their corporate interest and they don’t have any interest with the health of public.

Dr. Samina Matloob MNA, said that non-communicable diseases are increasing at an alarming rate in Pakistan. We need to focus on causes of these diseases and sugary drinks are major cause of obesity, diabetes and other NCDs. Kh. Masood Ahmed Director Nutrition MoH said that we must decrease the consumption of sugary drinks for a healthy Pakistan.

HUSNA KHATTAK,

Lahore.