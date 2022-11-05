Share:

I would like to draw the attention of concerned authorities towards the issue of air pollution which is increasing day by day in Karachi. Karachi is ranked as the fourth largest city polluted city in the world. As Karachi contribute a major part to the economy of Pakistan, it consists of a large number of industries, which are one of the basic cause of air pollution.

Moreover, it is a densely populated city, due to which we can observe heavy traffic on the roads of Karachi. The smoke emitted from vehicles is polluting the air rapidly.

It’s a great concern of Karachiites because the air we breathe consist of chemical and other dangerous particles, which harms not only our health but also plants and animals are being affected by it.

According to the research air pollution causes short and long-term effects on human health. Short-term effects include bronchitis, nausea headache and dizziness. Long-term effects include heart disease, lung cancer and respiratory diseases. There is also a lack of trees in Karachi, necessary for the reduction of air pollution.

People living here want to breathe fresh air which is essential for them to live a healthy life.

Therefore, it’s a humble request for the concerned authorities to look into this matter seriously and take effective steps for the sake of the people living in Karachi.

SUMAIYA ABID,

Karachi.