BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Raja Jahangir
Anwar has said that all the arrangements should
be completed on time for the International Cholistan Desert Rally scheduled to be held in February 2023. The repairing of the roads to Derawar
Fort should be completed soon. He was presiding
over a high-level meeting at his office on Saturday.
The meeting decided to form a committee to
monitor the road repair work. Commissioner said
that direction boards will be installed to indicate
the locations of Derawar Fort. On the occasion of
the International Cholistan Desert Rally, temporary tuck shops, washrooms, and mechanics shops
will also be set up at various places.
Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that planning will be done
for traffic management. Managing Director TDCP
Waqas Malik, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur
Zahid Parvez Waraich, DPO Ibadat Nisar, MD CDA
Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Aamir Khachi, MD Bahawalpur
Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar were
present in the video link meeting.