BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Raja Jahangir

Anwar has said that all the arrangements should

be completed on time for the International Cholistan Desert Rally scheduled to be held in February 2023. The repairing of the roads to Derawar

Fort should be completed soon. He was presiding

over a high-level meeting at his office on Saturday.

The meeting decided to form a committee to

monitor the road repair work. Commissioner said

that direction boards will be installed to indicate

the locations of Derawar Fort. On the occasion of

the International Cholistan Desert Rally, temporary tuck shops, washrooms, and mechanics shops

will also be set up at various places.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said that planning will be done

for traffic management. Managing Director TDCP

Waqas Malik, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur

Zahid Parvez Waraich, DPO Ibadat Nisar, MD CDA

Tariq Mehmood Bukhari, Additional Commissioner Consolidation Aamir Khachi, MD Bahawalpur

Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar were

present in the video link meeting.