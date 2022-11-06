LARKANA - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, has stressed the importance
of empowering the youth, particularly women,
through technical and vocational training and
education, a necessity to create decent economic
opportunities for younger generations and for the
socio-economic sustainability of the country.
She said this while addressing the graduation
ceremony of the trainees of Handloom Weaving
Training organised by SZABIST ZABTech in collaboration with the SZABIST Foundation at Naudero
House, Larkana. Besides the SZABIST Foundation
Chairperson Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, FaryalTalpur
(member SZABIST Foundation Board), Director
SZABIST ZABTech Waheeda Mahesar, MNAs, MPAs,
and other party office-bearers attended the event.
Certificates were awarded to 60 women trainees
who had completed four months of handloom
weaving training at the SZABIST Foundation. The
trainees were given handlooms, and tablet devices
loaded with a custom application to launch their
online businesses immediately. Aseefa said that SZABIST Foundation was working to fulfill the promise of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali
Bhutto, and of her brother Chairman PPP Bilawal
Bhutto Zardari. “ZABTech and the SZABIST Foundation look forward to continuing programs for the
betterment of rural women, to empower the youth,
particularly women, through technical and vocational training and education.
Aseefa Bhutto gives certificate a