LARKANA - Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari, has stressed the importance

of empowering the youth, particularly women,

through technical and vocational training and

education, a necessity to create decent economic

opportunities for younger generations and for the

socio-economic sustainability of the country.

She said this while addressing the graduation

ceremony of the trainees of Handloom Weaving

Training organised by SZABIST ZABTech in collaboration with the SZABIST Foundation at Naudero

House, Larkana. Besides the SZABIST Foundation

Chairperson Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, FaryalTalpur

(member SZABIST Foundation Board), Director

SZABIST ZABTech Waheeda Mahesar, MNAs, MPAs,

and other party office-bearers attended the event.

Certificates were awarded to 60 women trainees

who had completed four months of handloom

weaving training at the SZABIST Foundation. The

trainees were given handlooms, and tablet devices

loaded with a custom application to launch their

online businesses immediately. Aseefa said that SZABIST Foundation was working to fulfill the promise of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali

Bhutto, and of her brother Chairman PPP Bilawal

Bhutto Zardari. “ZABTech and the SZABIST Foundation look forward to continuing programs for the

betterment of rural women, to empower the youth,

particularly women, through technical and vocational training and education.

