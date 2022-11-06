Share:

ATTOCK - Attock traffic police issued 6,226 challans during October and deposited Rs 2.20 million in national kitty, a press release issued by Attock Police said. As per details, during the last month 1,028 challans were issued to under age drivers, 575 challans for over loading , 761 challans for driving without license, 102 challans for over-speeding, 132 challans on violation of one way, 24 challans for tainted glasses, 130 challans for creating hurdle in flow of traffic, 273 challans for using pressure horns, 376 challans for smoke emitting vehicles, 122 challans for driving bike without helmet, 121 challans for using mobile phone while driving, and 600 challans for parking vehicles in no parking area. Besides, 25 driving licenses were suspended for rash driving, route permits of 15 vehicles were suspended for different violations and five FIRs were registered against drivers for serious traffic rules violations.