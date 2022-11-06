e-Paper
Sunday | November 06, 2022
Latest
12:14 PM | November 06, 2022
48 more diagnosed with dengue in Islamabad
12:05 PM | November 06, 2022
Seven cops martyred in bandits attack in Ghotki
11:49 AM | November 06, 2022
UN in touch with Twitter over $8 verification fee: Spokesman
11:42 AM | November 06, 2022
Pakistan reports 46 coronavirus cases, no death in 24 hours
11:29 AM | November 06, 2022
US takes swipe at China, Russia for 'blanket protection' to North Korea
Cartoon
POOR BABY… DID YOU ALSO LOSE AN ELECTION
Top Stories
1:34 PM | November 04, 2022
PM summons meeting of coalition parties after attack on Imran Khan
9:31 AM | November 04, 2022
Imran Khan stable after leg surgery at Shaukat Khanum Hospital
2:37 PM | November 02, 2022
'I do not have any favorite, wants appointment of new COAS on merit': Imran Khan
12:33 PM | November 01, 2022
We won't allow 'propaganda, disinformation' to deteriorate relations with Pakistan: US