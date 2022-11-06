Share:

MUZAFFARGARH - Medical experts suggested the masses to take special care during the ongoing spell of smog as it is

creating health complications. The smog is causing

itching in eyes, cough, flu, fever and disturbance in

respiration and the citizens especially students

and employees should take special care.

Known medical experts Doctor Iqbal and Dr Jamshaid stated the masses should wear masks during

their outdoor movement as the whole region was

in the grip of smog. Similarly, the citizens should

drink plenty of water after regular intervals.

Local citizens namely Nadeem, Allah Bakhsh,

Kareem Khan, Saad Qureshi and Salman Jandran

demanded of the district administration to take immediate notice of the vehicles and kilns emitting

pollution and imposed heavy fines to discourage

spread of smoke. Meanwhile, Trauma Centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Qaidabad, Sargodha was

inaugurated on Saturday. Member National Assembly (MNA) Umer Aslam Awan inaugurated the Centre which was completed at a cost of 160 million.

Speaking on the occasion, Umer Aslam Awan said

the hospital would be upgraded and all facilities of

modern healthcare would be provided to people,

adding that doctors and medical staff would also be

appointed in the hospital to improve service delivery. He said that infrastructure of the area would be

developed to boost tourism related activities and

people would be facilitated in getting basic amenities of life. MPA Malik Fateh Khalid Bandial and MPA

Malik Hassan Aslam awan were also present. CEO

health Khushab Dr Amanullah Qazi, District Officer

health Dr Rao Gulzar Yousaf briefed the participants

of the ceremony about trauma centre.

Three fertiliser dealers,