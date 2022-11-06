MUZAFFARGARH - Medical experts suggested the masses to take special care during the ongoing spell of smog as it is
creating health complications. The smog is causing
itching in eyes, cough, flu, fever and disturbance in
respiration and the citizens especially students
and employees should take special care.
Known medical experts Doctor Iqbal and Dr Jamshaid stated the masses should wear masks during
their outdoor movement as the whole region was
in the grip of smog. Similarly, the citizens should
drink plenty of water after regular intervals.
Local citizens namely Nadeem, Allah Bakhsh,
Kareem Khan, Saad Qureshi and Salman Jandran
demanded of the district administration to take immediate notice of the vehicles and kilns emitting
pollution and imposed heavy fines to discourage
spread of smoke. Meanwhile, Trauma Centre at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Qaidabad, Sargodha was
inaugurated on Saturday. Member National Assembly (MNA) Umer Aslam Awan inaugurated the Centre which was completed at a cost of 160 million.
Speaking on the occasion, Umer Aslam Awan said
the hospital would be upgraded and all facilities of
modern healthcare would be provided to people,
adding that doctors and medical staff would also be
appointed in the hospital to improve service delivery. He said that infrastructure of the area would be
developed to boost tourism related activities and
people would be facilitated in getting basic amenities of life. MPA Malik Fateh Khalid Bandial and MPA
Malik Hassan Aslam awan were also present. CEO
health Khushab Dr Amanullah Qazi, District Officer
health Dr Rao Gulzar Yousaf briefed the participants
of the ceremony about trauma centre.
