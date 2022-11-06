Share:

KARACHI-City police chief Javed Odho sought help of Karachiites in curbing crimes and for accountability of police as he believed that installation of CCTV cameras with the help of citizens had helped control 50 per cent crimes in the areas under video surveillance.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of a ‘command and control room’ in Nazimabad, he said: “When I became the DIG-West in 2012, there were heinous crimes like targeted killings, kidnappings for ransom, incidents of extortion etc. Now those heinous crimes have been replaced by street crimes.”

He believed that drugs had a major role behind upsurge in the street crimes, regretting that the citizens were being killed by ruthless robbers over slight resistance. The officer urged the citizens to join hands with the police against drug menace while stressing policemen to also focus on technology to control crimes.

“We may face failure in controlling crimes without cooperation of the community,” opined Mr Odho, adding that as those heinous crimes were eliminated, street crimes would also be controlled. He said cameras chased criminals.

The Karachi police head believed that the Sindh government was ‘serious’ about implementation of safe city project, but it was expected to be completed in the next two years.